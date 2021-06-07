Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Happy birthday Pandiraj: Office boy to director, this Tamil filmmaker has come a long way
Pandiraj is best-known for his children's film, Pasanga.
Pandiraj is best-known for his children's film, Pasanga.
Happy birthday Pandiraj: Office boy to director, this Tamil filmmaker has come a long way

Tamil filmmaker and producer Pandiraj, who turned a year older on Sunday, is a classic example of making it big in a demanding industry without any godfather.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST

Tamil filmmaker and producer Pandiraj is a shining example of how to make it big under one’s own steam. ‘Pursue your goal steadfastly’ - these are the words of Pandiraj, who celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday.

Pandiraj has since become a household name in the Tamil film industry. The filmmaker entered the film industry with his film Pasanga in 2009. His directorial debut was a blockbuster and bagged him both national and international awards.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the ace-filmmaker:

Humble origins

A man of humble origins, the filmmaker hails from Virachi village in Tamil Nadu. He is also known to be one of the humblest men in the Tamil film fraternity.

Had no godfather

The director did not have any relative or godfather in the film industry to give him an initial boost during his days of struggle. Despite all the hardships, he paved his path to success.

Worked as an office boy

During his initial days, he worked as an office boy with director K Bhagyaraj.

He was ready to work as a security guard

In order to remain close to films and cameras, Pandiraj was willing to work even as a security guard at a studio.

Respected and loved personality

His humble origins and tough road to success have made Pandiraj a person respected and loved by all.

Pasanga, his most popular film among kids

His film Pasanga turned out to a successful one. It took children's world by storm and fetched him three National film awards and several other awards at international film festivals.

Has directed over eight films

Pandiraj has directed over eight films and has introduced many actors in the Tamil film industry. Some of his popular films include Kadaikutty Singam, Namma Veettu Pillai, Kathakali, Idhu Namma Aalu and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.


Story Saved
