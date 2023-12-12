Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: When Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan talked about their equation with the star

Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older on December 12. He might show signs of aging in real life but on-screen, he will always be the unbeatable Superstar Rajini for his fans. After all, who else can put a naysayer in their place with a simple punch dialogue, “En vazhi, thani vazhi! (My way is my own)” Many 90s kids have even grown up breaking sunglasses in hope of putting them on like Rajini someday. Bollywood superstars aren’t far behind when it comes to praising the star, we can see why! (Also Read: Jailer: Nelson reveals he was warned against showing Rajinikanth with grey hair in blockbuster film, admits it shook him) Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday on December 12

Rajini sir is irreplaceable: Aamir Khan

What many might not remember is that Aamir Khan was approached for the lead role in Shankar’s 2.0, the sequel of Robo. The actor however turned down the role, not because of the script, but because he thought no one else could play Vaseegaran and Chitti. Talking to ETC Bollywood in 2017, he said, “Rajini sir felt back then that he wasn’t healthy enough to shoot for the film and suggested that Shankar rope me in. But, when I closed my eyes I could only see Rajini sir in the role, he’s irreplaceable. I’ve read the script, the film will be a super hit. But I didn’t think anyone but him could do it. It was not a tough decision to turn it down because I am his fan.”

Rajinikanth is like family: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh spoke about Rajini at IFFI 2019 in Goa; they had acted together in the 1991 film Hum. Opening up about their equation, he said, “I think of Rajinikanth ji as a member of my family. We stay in touch and often talk. Sometimes he asks me for advice and vice versa.” Amitabh also joked that neither of them follow the advice given. “Sometimes I tell him not to do something but he goes ahead and does it. But thank you Rajini for being with me. You’re an incredible source of inspiration. Such a humble being, he came from such humble beginnings. He inspires us every day,” he added.

I would say whatever I wanted to him: Hrithik Roshan

The 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada saw Rajinikanth share the screen with Hrithik, who was a child actor back then. Talking to a news channel in 2017, Hrithik once said, “I used to say whatever I want to him as if he was my friend while shooting for Bhagwaan Dada. He was very gracious back then because he forgave a lot of things I did or said. I remember vividly how whenever I would make a mistake and the director (my grandfather) would cut the shot, Rajini sir would apologise so I don’t feel bad. I remember that now with so much love in my heart because he kept my confidence.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place