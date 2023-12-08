Shah Rukh Khan lauds Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter, jokes Siddharth Anand has ‘developed sense of humour’

Shah Rukh shares post on Fighter

Shah Rukh shared Hrithik Roshan's post on the Fighter teaser. He wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….'you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!"

Fighter teaser

The makers of Fighter on Friday launched the teaser of the film which will release in theatres on January 25. The teaser gives the viewers a peek into the high-octane and high-stakes job of the Indian Air Force officers. Touted as India's first aerial action film, it is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Siddharth on Fighter

Talking about the film, Siddharth said it is just a fraction of the intensity the movie encapsulates."The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates," he said in a statement as quoted by news agency ANI.

He added, “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th, 2024.”

About Fighter

In Fighter, Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (call sign: Patty), Deepika essays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (call sign: Minni) and Anil Kapoor stars as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (call sign: Rocky). The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

