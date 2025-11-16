Kaantha box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri film sees dip over 1st weekend, makes 13 crore

Kaantha box office collection day 3: Selvamani Selvaraj’s retro drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. The film saw a dip in collections during its first weekend, after receiving mixed reviews in Tamil and Telugu. Kaantha box office collection day 3: Samuthirakani, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati in a still from the film.

Kaantha box office collection in the first weekend

According to trade website Sacnilk, Kaantha generated an estimated ₹3.87 crore in net sales in India on Sunday, bringing the domestic total to ₹13.22 crore. The film brought in ₹4.35 crore in India and ₹10.50 crore worldwide on its opening day. On Saturday, it showed a spike in collections, bringing in ₹5 crore in India and ₹16 crore worldwide. It showed a 26.49% occupancy in Tamil and 17.16% in Telugu on Sunday.

About Kaantha

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani and produced by Dulquer and Rana under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. Set in 1950s Madras, it tells the story of a superstar named TK Mahadevan (Dulquer) shooting for Tamil’s first horror film named Saantha, with former mentor and filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani). The ego war between the two leads to serious consequences for a loved one. Bhagyashri plays a budding actor named Kumari while Rana plays a police inspector named Phoenix.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Dulquer delivers one of his career-best performances as the superstar Mahadevan. His clean-shaven look in a white shirt and mundu will remind you of many a yesteryear superstar. He also dives deep into the retro acting style, which requires him to deliver a full-body performance. Samuthirakani shines effortlessly as a father-like figure to both Mahadevan and Kumari. Bhagyashri is doe-eyed brilliance, with her acting and role both serving as the emotional anchor.”

Kaantha was originally scheduled for release earlier, but was postponed for Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.