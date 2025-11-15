Kalyani Priyadarshan reviews Kaantha, calls it her favourite Dulquer Salmaan performance: ‘Came out moved’

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan was all praise for her friend, actor Dulquer Salmaan’s performance in his latest release, Kaantha. Sharing her review of the film on her social media, Kalyani even called it her favourite Dulquer performance yet. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Kaantha movie review: Dulquer Salmaan outshines an uneven film about bruised egos, passionate affairs) Kalyani Priyadarshan was all praise for Dulquer Salmaan's performance in Kaantha.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s review of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha

Kalyani wrote that she went to watch Kaantha without knowing much about the film and came out moved. She wrote, “This might always be my favourite @dqsalmaan performance (and for those who know me. That’s saying a lot). Went in knowing almost nothing and came out moved. And I can’t help it…I get extra excited when Dulquer speaks Tamil on the big screen (I know how much he loves the language and how deep that connection runs).”

Alongside Dulquer, she also praised Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati’s performances, writing, “@thondankani sir. I thought I would only be cheering for DQ’s lines but I was cheering for yours too! @bhagyashriborse…as I told you…my eyes go straight to you on screen no matter who else is there (heart eyes emoji). And @ranadaggubati always love watching you doing what you do best (love emoji).”

Kalyani also praised the director, Selvaraj Selvamani and music composer, Jakes Bejoy, for their work. She rounded off the review with, “Even the others! Perfect casting. So happy for everyone who poured their heart into the film. (red heart and clapboard emojis).”

Kalyani Priyadarshan's review of Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha.

About Kaantha

Directed by Selvamani and produced by Dulquer and Rana under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media, Kaantha tells the story of a superstar named TK Mahadevan (Dulquer) and the rivalry of egos he faces with his former mentor and film director, Ayya (Samuthirakani). Bhagyashri plays a debutant star named Kumari, while Rana plays a police inspector named Phoenix. The film was released in theatres on November 14, collecting ₹4.30 crore in India and ₹10.5 crore worldwide.