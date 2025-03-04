Karthi injures his leg on sets of Sardar 2; shooting halted for a week: Report

Actor Karthi injured his leg on the sets of his upcoming film Sardar 2, the sequel to his hit 2022 film Sardar. Times Now reported that the actor was shooting for an important sequence when the accident took place. Shooting has been temporarily halted for a week and will resume after he recuperates. (Also Read: Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, and their kids make rare public appearance together as family. Watch) Karthi in a still from PS Mithran's 2022 film Sardar.

Karthi injured on sets

The report states that Karthi was shooting an action sequence in Mysuru when he injured his leg. The team reportedly rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors advised him to rest for a week. The film’s team cancelled the shooting until the actor recovered.

Shooting for the film will resume after a week, depending on his recovery. Reportedly, 80% of the shoot has been wrapped up, so the film’s team is hopeful they will wrap up the remaining portions soon.

The climax of Sardar 2 was recently shot at a studio in Chennai. Scenes featuring Karthi and SJ Suryah were reportedly shot during the schedule. Malayalam film Aavesham’s stunt coordinator, Chetan Ramshi D’Souza, choreographed a stunt sequence with both actors.

About Sardar 2

PS Mithran returns as the director for the sequel, which went on floors in 2024. Shooting for the film was temporarily halted once before, too, when a stuntman fell twenty meters to his death on the third day of shooting.

Sardar saw Karthi in dual roles as Agent Chandra Bose ‘Sardar’ and his son Inspector Vijay Prakash. The sequel will see him reprise these roles. The film tells the story of a disgraced Indian spy who returns from exile to stop the launch of a suspicious water company. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

In addition to Karthi and Suryah, Sardar 2 stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan. Produced by Prince Pictures, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.