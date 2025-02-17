Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, and their kids make rare public appearance together as family. Watch

Veteran actor Sivakumar, his sons Suriya and Karthi, daughter Brinda, daughter-in-law Jyotika, and other family members made a rare appearance together for a special event in Chennai. They were together to inaugurate the family-led Agaram Foundation’s new building in the city. (Also Read: Suriya ‘deeply impressed’ with Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film Marco) Karthi, Suriya and Jyotika posed for pictures with the family.

Suriya, Karthi with their kids

Suriya, Karthi, and Jyotika’s social media is mostly filled with their work, and it’s rare for any of them to share their personal lives. So fans were thrilled when pictures and videos of the Sivakumar family together found their way online.

Some fans posted pictures of Sivarajkumar, his wife Lakshmi, Suriya, Jyotika and Karthi posing for a picture with their kids and other family members. Retro director Karthik Subbaraj, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and actor-director RJ Balaji also attended the inauguration ceremony.

One of the videos posted by fans shows Suriya with his kids, Dev and Diya. Suriya was captured while walking ahead and his children dressed in matching white outfits followed him. Fans commented about his ‘aura’ and were thrilled to see this rare glimpse.

After the inauguration, Suriya said to the press, “This new office of Agaram was not built through donations. It was built entirely through my salary and hard work. We are helping 700 students per year and would like to reach out to more with the help of volunteers.” The foundation was set up almost 2 decades ago to help fund education for students from lower strata.

Recent work

After the massive success of the 2021 film Jai Bhim, which was released on Prime Video and not theatrically due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suriya starred in Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Kanguva. But more than these films, his cameos in Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Sarfira were received well. He is now shooting for Retro and a yet-to-be-titled film with Balaji. He recently also produced Karthi’s hit film Meiyazhagan.