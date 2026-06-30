Khushbu gets emotional at daughter Avantika's wedding to Shravan Sreenivasan; holds husband Sundar C close. Watch

The event management company that put together Avantika and Shravan’s wedding posted a video that showed an inside glimpse. The video shows Khushbu lighting the lamp to begin the ceremony. Radhika, Sarathkumar, Suhasini, Bhagyaraj, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Trisha Krishnan arrive at the wedding before the bride and groom do.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C ’s eldest daughter Avantika Sundar married Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The wedding was attended by Khushbu and Sundar’s close friends across the country. A video from the wedding shows the parents bursting with happiness as their daughter gets married.

After their June 25th wedding, Khushbu posted the first pictures from Avantika and Shravan’s wedding. “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven,” she wrote, posting the pictures.

As Shravan ties the taali (mangalsutra) around Avantika, Khushbu can be seen praying and breaking down in tears of joy. Sundar also looks on in happiness, with Khushbu holding him close as their daughter marries. Their younger daughter, Anandita, also wipes away tears of joy. The couple looks happy as they pose for pictures with the guests afterwards. Avantika’s pet is also included in the festivities.

She also wrote, “Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude,” adding, “It was a small and intimate celebration, exactly as the couple envisioned, and we were honoured to fulfil their wishes. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most.” She also posted a picture of just her and Sundar smiling widely at the wedding.

Backlash for posting wedding pictures Filmmaker-actor Bhagyaraj, who attended Avantika and Shravan’s wedding ceremony, died two days later on June 27 from cardiac arrest. Khushbu was slammed for posting wedding pictures and videos even as the film industry mourned. Reasoning that she had a right to be happy for her daughter, who got married less than 2 days ago, the actor-politician slammed insensitive comments.

“Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir,” said a user in the comments. “why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy,” she wrote in response.