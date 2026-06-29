Radhika Sarathkumar slams those who turned Bhagyaraj's funeral into a ‘circus’; urges Vijay's government to bring change

Radhika began her note on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by honouring Bhagyaraj for his accomplishments and expressing shock at his death, writing, “Final goodbye, to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, a evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in Cinema, a man I shared many laughs, wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way. A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends, associates and fans.”

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar lost her friend of 50 years on Saturday when 73-year-old filmmaker K Bhagyaraj died and left the film industry in shock. After his funeral on Sunday, the actor took to her social media to look back on their memories. She also slammed those who turned a moment of grieving into a ‘circus’, urging the government and film body, Nadigar Sangam, to find a solution.

She then slammed those who didn’t allow her and others to mourn in silence and instead were ‘callous’ in their behaviour. She also tagged actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, the film producers’ council, Nadigar Sangam, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and others, writing, “A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence, turned into a circus, for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when do we change or rather changed to this callousness. The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management, and give all dignity to the departed soul.”

Radhika had made a similar request during Bharathiraja’s funeral earlier this month.

K Bhagrayaj’s death On Sunday, Tamil filmmaker, actor and writer K Bhagyaraj was cremated with full state honours after his death on Saturday. His last rites took place at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai. He died at 73 following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city following a complaint of chest pain after his morning walk.

Vijay had announced that the final rites would be performed with state honours as a mark of respect to Bhagyaraj’s legacy. His body was kept at his Nungambakkam residence for people to pay their final respects. Vijay, Rajinikanth and several others paid condolences to the family. Kollywood also cancelled shoots on Sunday as a mark of respect.

However, actor Suhasini could be seen intervening during the funeral procession as people were recording videos of the filmmaker-actor’s family inside the hearse. Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu, and daughter Saranya.