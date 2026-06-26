Khushbu Sundar posts 1st pictures from daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding to Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes are still moist’

Khushbu posted sweet pictures from Avantika’s wedding ceremony. One picture shows the bride and groom holding hands while dressed in traditional silks. Another monochrome picture shows him kissing her forehead after the wedding. She also posted a family photo of her, Sundar, and their younger daughter, Anandita , posing with the newly married couple. The family pet is also seen in the picture. Avantika wore pale pink for the wedding ceremony while Shravan and the rest of the family wore gold.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C ’s elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, married Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on Thursday evening. The ceremony was attended by stars from across the film industry. Posting the first pictures from the wedding, Khushbu wrote about how it feels like a marriage made in heaven. (Also Read: Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa; goes on 3 km drug awareness run in Chennai )

Pens sweet note about the wedding Khushbu also penned a note about Avantika’s wedding to Shravan, writing, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven.”

She wrote about how their daughter married Shravan at Alila Diwa, Goa, on June 25, adding, “Blessed by our elders and surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.”

Khushbu also revealed that the couple wanted a small and intimate celebration, writing, “Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most.” She ended her note with, “As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your blessings, love, and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories. With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple — Avantika and Shravan.”