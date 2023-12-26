close_game
Kiran Durairaj: We have turned Ambedkar into a caste leader, but he is not

Kiran Durairaj: We have turned Ambedkar into a caste leader, but he is not

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 26, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Kiran Durairaj spoke about Pa Ranjith's film and the influence of BR Ambedkar during a recent interview.

Kiran Durairaj has directed and produced the film Navayuga Kannagi. In a promotional interview with India Glitz Channel, he shared his views on caste issues in Tamil cinema and discussed the films of Pa. Ranjith.

Kiran Durairaj says there is no caste issues in Chennai.
Kiran Durairaj says there is no caste issues in Chennai.

Durairaj stated, "There is no caste in Chennai, but it exists in cinema. I will speak about this anywhere. In cinema, they quickly ascertain your caste within five minutes. If I speak about my caste here, they will label me as a 'Sanghi' or 'RSS.' We have to accept that we are changing; shouldn't you accept us then?

“To me, history is just a matter of time and is not necessary for the general public. Those who discuss it for politics and profit need it. I have seen theatrical love firsthand. Everyone here has their own ideology, which is personal,” he added.

Kiran continued, “The way one individual is perceived sets a standard for those associated with them. I wanted to take this film through Pa. Ranjith's path and visited his studio several times. There, a 17-year-old boy making fun of a woman on the street deeply saddened me.”

About BR Ambedkar, he said, "We have transformed Ambedkar into a caste leader, but he is not. He is a national leader who helps both the oppressed and the higher strata. Some of my friends don't like Pa. Ranjith's films. By claiming to celebrate Ambedkar, people are distancing this leader from the public," he expressed."

