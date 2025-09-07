Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Madharaasi box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan film falls short of Amaran in 1st weekend; makes 35 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 10:13 pm IST

Madharaasi box office collection day 3: AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. 

Madharaasi box office collection day 3: AR Murugadoss’ Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Madharaasi was released in theatres on 5 September. Despite mixed reviews, the film has performed decently well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 35 crore net in India in its first weekend.

Madharaasi box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan in a still from the AR Murugadoss film.
Madharaasi box office collection

The trade website reports that Madharaasi made an estimated 9.67 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection in three days to 35.42 crore. The film collected 13.65 crore on its opening day and saw a slight dip on Saturday, making 12.1 crore net. It collected 25.75 crore in India in two days, and adding to it the 15 crore from overseas, made 45.25 crore worldwide.

The film is performing better in Tamil than in Telugu or Hindi. On Sunday, it had a 52% occupancy in Tamil versus 19% in Telugu. The film has performed dismally in Hindi so far. It has fallen short compared to Sivakarthikeyan’s 2024 hit film Amaran, which collected 61.55 crore in India and 104.50 crore worldwide in three days. It remains to be seen how it fares during the weekdays.

About Madharaasi

AR Murugadoss directed Madharaasi, his next film after Sikandar with Salman Khan, which received lukewarm reviews. It is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movie and stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music.

In Madharaasi, Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu Ram, a patient with Fregoli delusion. Biju’s Prem recruits him in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu, thinking he has nothing much to lose. Rukmini plays Malathy, Raghu’s love interest in the film, while Vidyut plays the antagonist, Virat.

