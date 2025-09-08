Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan film crosses 60 crore; to beat Veera Dheera Sooran

Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 3: AR Murugadoss’ Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Madharaasi was released in theatres on 5 September to mixed reviews. The film has, however, managed to perform decently well and bring in over ₹60 crore at the box office in its first weekend. Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the AR Murugadoss film.

Madharaasi worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Madharaasi collected ₹36.40 crore net and ₹42.75 crore gross in India in three days. With the ₹20.25 crore collection from overseas, the film’s first weekend collections are ₹63 crore. For context, Sivakarthikeyan’s previous film, Amaran, earned ₹104.50 crore in three days. Murugadoss’s previous film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, made ₹123.75 crore at that time.

On Sunday, Madharaasi had a 56% occupancy for the Tamil version in India and 19% for the Telugu version. Most of its ₹36 crore domestic collections have come from the Tamil version, which made ₹32.65 crore. While the Telugu version made ₹3.45 crore, the Hindi version made only ₹3 lakh.

It might be lagging behind Amaran, but it’s performing decently so far at the box office. It is poised to beat Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, which made ₹63.45 crore in lifetime collections, and is now eyeing Vijay Sethupati and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii’s ₹83.6 crore lifetime collections.

Madharaasi makers warn against sharing unauthorised footage

Madharaasi is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies and also stars Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in key roles. The producers warned fans, apart from the film’s cast and crew, against sharing unauthorised footage on social media.

“During this moment of celebration, there is a slight cause of concern. We have observed that many pages, artists, and crew who have worked on the film are circulating and posting BTS stills, making videos and other unauthorised content from the film. This is unfair to the producers,” they wrote in a note, adding, “Any accounts doing such will be reported and brought down. Any content that goes out from the film should be approved and authorised by Sri Lakshmi Movies as the producers.

Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan as Raghu Ram, a patient with Fregoli delusion. Biju’s Prem recruits him in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu, thinking he has nothing much to lose. Rukmini plays Malathy, Raghu’s love interest in the film, while Vidyut plays the antagonist, Virat.