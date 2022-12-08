Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Mahesh Narayanan clarifies Kamal Haasan-starrer Thevar Magan sequel is on hold, not shelved: 'We will get on it later'

Mahesh Narayanan clarifies Kamal Haasan-starrer Thevar Magan sequel is on hold, not shelved: 'We will get on it later'

After reports said that Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayan's planned sequel to Thevar Magan was shelved, the director clarified that the film had merely been put on hold for now.

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and actor Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel to the latter’s iconic Tamil film, Thevar Magan. Following reports that the project has been shelved, Mahesh has clarified that the project is just put on hold as Kamal Haasan is occupied with other films. Also read: Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan’s Thevar Magan sequel shelved, reveal sources

Recently, a source close to Kamal Haasan had told HT that the project had been shelved as the actor is currently busy with other projects. “both of them have mutually decided to shelve the project over creative differences,” said the source. In a new interview, Mahesh has said that the project has indeed been put on hold but not shelved completely.

Speaking to India Today, Narayanan said, “No no, it is not shelved. It's Kamal Haasan sir's script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it's not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time.”

The 1992 release Thevar Magan starred Kamal and Sivaji Ganesan. The critically acclaimed film won five National Awards and was later remade in Hindi as Virasat and in Kannada as Thandege Thakka Maga.

Mahesh had collaborated with Kamal Haasan for the first time as the editor on his film Vishwaroopam and its sequel. After being impressed with his recent Malayalam directorial Malik; Kamal had expressed his interest to collaborate with Mahesh. Last year, it was announced that the duo will join hands on a film.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s latest Malayalam directorial Ariyippu, which had its international premiere at 75th Locarno Film Festival, will premiere on Netflix on December 16. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Divyaprabha and Danish Hussain among others, Ariyippu follows the crisis a couple working in a factory has to face when a scandalous video gets leaked.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is on the verge of wrapping up Indian 2. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

