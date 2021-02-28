Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries
Actor Malavika Mohanan is finally set to be seen in a Hindi masala potboiler, Yudhra opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi. After Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds in 2017, she preferred to instead do two Tamil and one Malayalam film, and not take up just about any Bollywood film that came her way.
She reasons, “In the last two years, I have gotten so many Hindi projects, some big ones with A-listers. But they were characters I didn’t really see myself doing. For me, I have always picked my films intuitively. I see my contemporaries picking films just to keep the ball rolling. Their idea is you sign as many films, even if they are half decent, so you could have constant announcements, and they are going to get you more work. While that sounds good for other people, it’s never been something that I want to do.”
And that’s why the 27-year-old decided to wait it out, and Yudhra happened. Having done films such as Petta opposite Rajinikanth and the recently released Master with Vijay, the actor feels that people still tend to overlook other industries.
“Bollywood is an amazing industry. I have grown up watching Hindi films, I am a Mumbai girl, and seen Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and all these people. For most of us Indians, Bollywood is more than just cinema, it’s an emotion, nostalgia. There’s a different kind of pride we have for it. Having said that, I do see people unfortunately put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other industries,” she rues.
Mohanan adds that she doesn’t look at cinema that way. “For me, Hindi, Telugu, Malyalam, Tamil, all are on the same level. It’s never been that Bollywood bada hai. Obviously, it has a more national reach. Master was a film which the whole of south India watched, Vijay sir ahs so many fans. It’s almost half the country, but if it was Bollywood, the whole country would watch. For me, Tamil is on par with Bollywood in terms of budget, reception they get. I find it annoying therefore personally,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix
- Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus
- Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school drop out'
- Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics
- Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: I always had this image of the south film industry as only known for dancing and singing but I was really wrong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox