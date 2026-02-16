Mamta Mohandas reveals she dated actor who kept his engagement a secret from her; was ‘hasty’ when she got married
Talking to actor Suhasini about her love life, marriage and relationships, Mamta Mohandas spoke about how she once dated an engaged actor.
Actor-singer Mamta Mohandas got candid about her love life, relationships and marriage to Prajith Padmanabhan, which lasted only a few months. Talking to actor Suhasini for a podcast with the jewellery brand Jos Alukkas, she revealed that she once dated an actor who kept his engagement a secret from her. She also spoke about how heartbroken she was to find out the truth a month later.
Mamta Mohandas reveals dating engaged actor
Mamta revealed that she dated a couple of men after her cancer treatment and before her 2011 marriage to Prajith. She said, “I did meet a couple of men a few years before my marriage. What was interesting was that even before I got into a relationship, my diagnosis happened. I got married after the first year of my cancer treatment. One of the reasons for the haste was to fulfil all the other expectations I had of myself as a woman. I did not have practice with relationships or dating.”
She then revealed that she had dated two men before marriage, including an actor. “I dated two guys before getting married. It was very silly how much trust we place in another person. I only dated one guy from cinema back then. He was just engaged when he asked me out on a date. And I only found out about this a month later from his brother. He said, I think he has been seeing someone, and I should tell you honestly that he’s engaged. Obviously, I was heartbroken,” said Mamta.
The actor-singer stated that the other man she dated was someone who was ‘MIA’ all the time. She stated that she was wrong in assuming that her partners would take her ‘seriously’ given her second lease of life after cancer. She chalked it down to being ‘too young’ to know any better.
About Mamta Mohandas
Mamta, who was born and brought up in Bahrain, began her career in 2005 with the Malayalam film Mayookham. She ventured into Tamil with the 2006 film Sivappathigaram and Telugu with the 2007 film Yamadonga. She debuted in Kannada in 2008 with Gooli and has since worked mostly in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.
She got engaged to Bahrain-based businessman Prajith in November 2011 and married him in December 2011 in Thalassery, Kerala. The couple split after 6 months and divorced in December 2012. Mamta was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010, and her cancer relapsed in 2013. In 2023, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with vitiligo.
Last seen in the 2024 film Maharaja, Mamta will soon star in My Dear Sister.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
