Mamta Mohandas reveals she dated actor who kept his engagement a secret from her; was ‘hasty’ when she got married

Mamta revealed that she dated a couple of men after her cancer treatment and before her 2011 marriage to Prajith. She said, “I did meet a couple of men a few years before my marriage. What was interesting was that even before I got into a relationship, my diagnosis happened. I got married after the first year of my cancer treatment. One of the reasons for the haste was to fulfil all the other expectations I had of myself as a woman. I did not have practice with relationships or dating.”

Actor-singer Mamta Mohandas got candid about her love life, relationships and marriage to Prajith Padmanabhan, which lasted only a few months. Talking to actor Suhasini for a podcast with the jewellery brand Jos Alukkas, she revealed that she once dated an actor who kept his engagement a secret from her. She also spoke about how heartbroken she was to find out the truth a month later.

She then revealed that she had dated two men before marriage, including an actor. “I dated two guys before getting married. It was very silly how much trust we place in another person. I only dated one guy from cinema back then. He was just engaged when he asked me out on a date. And I only found out about this a month later from his brother. He said, I think he has been seeing someone, and I should tell you honestly that he’s engaged. Obviously, I was heartbroken,” said Mamta.

The actor-singer stated that the other man she dated was someone who was ‘MIA’ all the time. She stated that she was wrong in assuming that her partners would take her ‘seriously’ given her second lease of life after cancer. She chalked it down to being ‘too young’ to know any better.