Manya Anand clarifies viral casting couch allegation against Dhanush's manager; he releases statement: I feel devastated

TV actor Manya Anand, known for her role in the show Vanthai Pola, recently found herself at the centre of a controversy. A video clip from a recent interview of hers went viral, claiming that she alleged Dhanush’s manager, Shreyas, of casting couch. Manya and Dhanush’s manager released statements on social media on Wednesday evening, following the controversy's traction. Dhanush's manager Shreyas and Manya Anand have released statements on social media clarifying the issue.

Manya Anand says her awareness video was turned into accusation

Manya released a statement on her Instagram, clarifying that wrong information is being spread about Dhanush based on a video taken out of context. She also requested people to refer to the full interview with Cinegulam before drawing conclusions.

Later in the day, Manya also released a video statement to clarify the situation. She said, “Recently, a video from an interview of mine accusing casting couch has gone viral, saying that Manya Anand accuses Dhanush’s manager. I recently gave an interview to Cineulagam, stating that there’s some fake person, and that I am not aware of whether it’s fake or not, who called me to talk about Dhanush’s movie. I made it very clear that I did not know if it was fake or true.”

Manya stated that she said in the interview that Dhanush’s name was being misused, but her statement was twisted into something else. “It was telecast as I meant, that Dhanush sir’s name is being misused. The footage I provided was an awareness video, but it is now being misused. The awareness video has now turned into an accusation video. I feel devastated that people are using my name to defame someone else. YouTube channels have been falsely editing videos to increase their views,” said the actor.

This comes after Manya mentioned in the interview that a man claiming to be Shreyas asked her to make a ‘commitment’ in return for a role in a Dhanush film and had also asked her to meet them at Wunderbar Films.

Dhanush’s manager releases statement

Dhanush’s manager, Shreyas, also released a statement on his social media. The statement read: “As I’ve already stated on 31st January 2024 and again on 19th February 2025 across my official social media platforms, I would like to reiterate that any casting calls, messages, or offers made under my name or under Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd are completely fake and baseless.”

The manager also shared two phone numbers that are being misused under his name, with his picture. Shreyas also mentioned that a complaint has been filed with the police in this matter.