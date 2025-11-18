Tamil actor Manya Anand alleges casting couch attempt by Dhanush’s manager: ‘You won’t comply even if it’s sir?’

Tamil television actor Manya Anand recently spoke out in a candid interview with Cineulagam, accusing Dhanush’s manager, Sreyas, of attempting to exploit her through the casting couch. According to Manya, Sreyas contacted her with details of a new film and made an inappropriate suggestion. Manya Anand alleges that Dhanush’s manager, Sreyas, tried to exploit her via the casting couch during a film project.

Manya Ananad accuses Dhanush manager of casting couch

In the conversation with Cineulugam, she recalled that he told her, “There is commitment (adjustment),” implying a quid pro quo that went beyond professional boundaries. She says she asked, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” stating that she firmly refused to comply with any such unethical requirement.

The actor further alleged that after her refusal, Sreyas reacted by saying, “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?” Despite her clear rejection, she claimed that Sreyas continued to reach out to her multiple times. He allegedly even sent her the location details of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, along with a script for the project. Manya, however, confirmed that she did not read the script and had no intention of working on the film.

She emphasised, “I am not doing the film. We’re artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. I think it’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out.”

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Manya revealed that another manager had approached her with a similar inappropriate request for the same project, suggesting a troubling pattern in the industry. She called attention to this recurring issue in Tamil cinema, emphasising that performers should not be coerced or pressured into compromising situations under the guise of professional opportunities.

Who is Manya Anand

Manya Anand is recognised for her work in Tamil television, particularly for her portrayal in the popular series Vanathai Pola. She has used her platform to speak openly about industry misconduct, highlighting the challenges actors face, particularly young women, when navigating career opportunities. By sharing her experience, Manya hopes to raise awareness about such predatory practices and encourage systemic change within the entertainment industry.