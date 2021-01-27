Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29
Actor Vijay’s latest Tamil release Master is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29, it was announced on Wednesday. The action-thriller marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
In a statement, Amazon Prime announced the digital premiere date of Master, which had released in cinemas worldwide on January 13.
In the film, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, essays a character called Bhavani.
Talking about the film’s premiere, he said in the statement: “I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama. I am glad that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.”
The film has so far grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide and in Tamil Nadu alone it has become Vijay’s fifth film to breach into ₹100 crore club.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is hopeful of reaching wider audiences through the digital premiere on Amazon Prime.
“It is extremely fulfilling as a filmmaker to have the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video – audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie starting the 29th of January,” Lokesh said in the statement.
Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny
Master was the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.
It’s worth mentioning that Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released across the country with 50 percent occupancy in theatres.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery
- Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan
- Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay starrer Master grosses over ₹50 crore on first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses ₹25.4 crore in TN on release day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master movie review: Vijay delivers a largely entertaining star vehicle
- Master movie review: With both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in top form, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film makes for a perfect festival release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scenes from Master leaked ahead of release, team takes swift action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KS Ravikumar to play a crucial role in Andhadhun Tamil remake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cobra teaser: Vikram plays a math genius on a killing spree?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox