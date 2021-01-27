Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29

Actor Vijay’s latest Tamil release Master is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29, it was announced on Wednesday. The action-thriller marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In a statement, Amazon Prime announced the digital premiere date of Master, which had released in cinemas worldwide on January 13.

In the film, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, essays a character called Bhavani.

Talking about the film’s premiere, he said in the statement: “I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama. I am glad that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.”

The film has so far grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide and in Tamil Nadu alone it has become Vijay’s fifth film to breach into ₹100 crore club.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is hopeful of reaching wider audiences through the digital premiere on Amazon Prime.

“It is extremely fulfilling as a filmmaker to have the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video – audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie starting the 29th of January,” Lokesh said in the statement.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

Master was the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

It’s worth mentioning that Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released across the country with 50 percent occupancy in theatres.

Follow @htshowbiz for more





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

tamil cinema Topics