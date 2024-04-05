Meera Jasmine’s father Joseph Philip dies in Ernakulam: ‘Until we meet again’

Actor Meera Jasmine’s father Joseph Philip died in Ernakulam at the age of 83 due to age-related issues, according to Manorama Online. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the news of her father’s death, sharing sweet memories with him. (Also Read: Ajith topples speeding car as he shoots for Vidaa Muyarchi without any stunt double) Meera Jasmine's father Joseph Philip died on April 4(Instagram)

Meera’s post

Meera shared an old, monochrome picture of her father taken when he was young, apart from family pictures taken with him through the years. In one of the pictures, Meera stands behind her father, holding his shoulders. She wrote, “Until we meet again,” with a heart and infinity emoji, tagging her family members. Numerous fans left condolence messages under her post, joining her in mourning the loss of her father.

Her father’s death

Meera’s father was suffering from age-related ailments, according to the website and passed away peacefully in Kerala. He lived in Mumbai for many years, later in Tirumala, moving to his hometown Ernakulam later in life. His funeral will be performed on Sunday, while the last rites will be held on Saturday. Apart from Meera, he is survived by his wife Aleyamma, and children Sarah Robin Joseph, Jeni Susan Joseph and George Joseph.

Upcoming work

Through the years, since her debut with the 2001 Malayalam film Soothradharan, Meera has made a name for herself in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries also. The 2002 Tamil film Run gave her fame, so did Telugu films like Gudumba Shankar and Bhadra. She later worked with renowned directors like Mani Ratnam for Aaytha Ezhuthu and SS Stanley for Mercury Pookkal.

Meera recently made a comeback of sorts with the 2022 Malayalam film Makal and 2023 Telugu film Vimanam. She was last seen in the Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth and will soon be seen in the Tamil film, The Test. The film will also star Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth and is directed by S Sashikant.

