Megha Akash dresses in white, puts on a veil for her bachelorette in Sri Lanka. See inside pictures

Actor Megha Akash recently got engaged to longtime beau Saai Vishnu in the presence of their families in Chennai. She now posted pictures from a bachelorette party with her girlfriends on Instagram, giving fans an inside glimpse of the celebrations. (Also Read: Megha Akash gets engaged to ‘love of her life’ Saai Vishnu in Chennai) Megha Akash celebrated her engagement with her girlfriends.

Megha Akash’s bachelorette in Sri Lanka

Megha took her closest friends to Hotel Riu in Sri Lanka and shared pictures of the memories they made there. Along with a string of photos, she penned a note expressing gratitude to friends who made the trip memorable.

She wrote, “Some very important people made me feel very very special and I loved every bit of it. Thanks to my favorite girls who I am lucky enough to call my sisters. Love you. @pooja_jayaprakash03 @swetakvaibav @sreyaakaladharan @ayshu_555,” adding, “It was so thoughtful. Truly a trip I’ll always cherish.”

In the pictures, Megha can be seen having a blast with her friends. The first picture is a mirror selfie while the second sees her dressed in white, posing with ‘Bride To Be’ balloons hung up in her room. Some pictures also see her wearing a veil and posing for pictures with her friends who wore coordinated pink outfits. The last picture is of their hands with white, drinks-themed temporary tattoos on them.

Megha Akash’s engagement

Megha got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Saai on August 22. She wore an ivory silk saree with a maroon blouse and accessorised with gold jewellery on the occasion. Saai wore a blue kurta paired with a silk dhoti. Sharing her engagement photos on Instagram, Megha wrote, “To love , laughter and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life.”

The actor is yet to announce their wedding date but they have already begun sending out invitations. Recently, they met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai to hand him the wedding card in person. Sharing a picture with her Petta co-star, she wrote, “Went to invite our favorite. The one and only #superstar. Always a fan.”

Upcoming work

Megha has acted in Telugu and Tamil films since her debut with the 2017 Nitiin-starrer Lie in Telugu. After debuting in Tamil with the 2019 film Petta, she acted in Dhanush-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota the same year. Megha was last seen in the Tamil films Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan this year. She is currently working on the Telugu film Saha Kuntumbaanam, apart from an untitled project.