Megha Akash gets engaged to ‘love of her life’ Saai Vishnu in Chennai. Watch

Telugu-Tamil actor Megha Akash got engaged to her partner Saai Vishnu in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the festivities and express her excitement about being engaged to the ‘love of her life’. (Also Read: Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak can't stop smiling as they get married in a traditional ceremony in Coorg; see pics) Saai Vishnu and Megha Akash at their traditional engagement ceremony.

Megha Akash gets engaged

Megha shared sweet pictures from their engagement day on Instagram. One picture shows Saai kissing her cheek, while another shows them stealing a quiet moment in the midst of chaos. The third shows them laughing together, happy to have made their relationship official.

Sharing the pictures, Megha wrote, “My Vish came true. To love, laughter, and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life.” In the pictures, Megha is dressed in a classic ivory silk saree paired with a maroon blouse. She accessorised the look with traditional gold jewellery. Saai opted for a blue kurta paired with a silk veshti.

Megha’s personal life has always been the subject of speculation. She was rumoured to be dating the son of a politician but she never confirmed or denied the same. Nothing much is known about Saai or about their love story. Megha hasn’t announced a wedding date yet too.

Upcoming work

Megha debuted in Telugu with the 2017 Nithiin-starrer Lie, acting with him again in the 2018 film Chal Mohan Ranga. She debuted in Tamil with the 2019 Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and acted in Dhanush-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota the same year. She even starred in the 2021 Salman Khan-starrer Radhe in Hindi.

She has since acted in well-known Tamil and Telugu films like Dear Megha, Raja Raja Chora, Ravanasura, Manu Charitra and Saba Nayagan. This year, Megha starred in the Tamil films Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan. She will soon star in a Telugu film titled Saha Kuntumbaanam, apart from an untitled project.