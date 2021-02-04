Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster
- Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
Actor Rana Daggubati on Thursday took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of upcoming Telugu film Dear Megha, starring Megha Akash. Going by the poster, it is believed to be an emotional story.
Along with the first look, Rana also released the motion poster.
The film has been directed by Sushanth Reddy and produced by Vedaansh Creative Works. It also stars Adith and Arjun Somayajulu.
Along with Rana Daggubati, the first look poster was also unveiled by actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Gautham Menon.
Dear Megha is on the verge of completion and post-production work will begin soon. It is expected to release in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Rana is currently busy shooting for upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also stars Pawan Kalyan. Both the actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time.
Rana also awaits the release of upcoming multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi, which will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu. Rana plays a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India.
The film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others, has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu.
