Megha Akash invites her ‘favourite superstar’ Rajinikanth to her wedding with Saai Vishnu

Actor Megha Akash recently got engaged to her partner, Saai Vishnu, at an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The couple has now begun handing out invitations to their wedding, and one of the first people they invited was Megha’s ‘favourite’ actor Rajinikanth. (Also Read: Megha Akash gets engaged to ‘love of her life’ Saai Vishnu in Chennai. Watch) Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu invited Rajinikanth to their wedding.

Megha Akash invites Rajinikanth to wedding

Megha took to Instagram to share happy pictures of her and Saai with Rajinikanth, writing, “Went to invite our favourite (heart eyes emoji). The one and only #superstar. Always a fan (heart emoji).” In the first picture she shared both her and Saai are all smiles as they look up at Rajinikanth. Another picture shows Rajinikanth posing with Megha’s whole family, with all of them looking happy. She turned off the comments section while posting the photos.

On Friday, Megha shared pictures and a video of her and Saai getting engaged on August 22. She wore an embroidered ivory saree to the occasion while the groom-to-be dressed in a pale blue kurta. “To love, laughter and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life,” she wrote, sharing the pictures. Megha shared more pictures from the engagement on Sunday, writing, “Engagement weekend photo dump.” The images show memorable moments of the couple with their families.

While the actor did not share details about Saai, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on X (formerly Twitter) that her fiance is the son of ex-MP Thirunavukkarasar from the Congress party. Megha shared videos on her Instagram stories indicating that she has begun sending out bridesmaid gifts.

Upcoming work

Megha starred in the Tamil films Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan this year. She will soon star in a Telugu film titled Saha Kuntumbaanam, apart from an untitled project. Rajinikanth will star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in October this year. He is also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Recently, Upendra was roped in to star in the project.