Much like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, Kara star Dhanush rejects ‘Kalai Asuran’ title for this reason
Dhanush reiterated at an event for Kara that he does not need his fans to address him with a title instead of just his name. Here's what he said.
It’s not uncommon for superstars in the Tamil film industry to be bestowed with titles by fans or their well-wishers in the industry. But more and more actors seem to be moving away from this practice, with those like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan even issuing statements saying they do not want to be called by their titles. Dhanush, who already rejected a title in 2019, rejected another one during an event for his upcoming film, Kara.
Dhanush rejects ‘Kalai Asuran’ title
At the event, filmmaker KS Ravikumar remarked that, as he had once bestowed the title of Ulaganayagan (universal hero) on Kamal, Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films International has bestowed the title of Kalai Asuran (powerful and skilled) on Dhanush. He said, “I gave the title to Kamal sir in my film, Ulaganayagan. Similarly, our Ishari sir gave you the title Kalai Asuran. Some people like Ajith sir or Kamal sir, they don’t want titles like that.”
He added, “They say, call me Ajith or Mr Kamal. But people in the film industry still call you this. Do you have any objections?” Dhanush replied, “Yes, sir, I don’t want anyone to call me Kalai Asuran.” When Ravikumar asked him if it’s okay to call him Asuran after his hit film, he said, “Yes, it’s our movie. But I will be happy when called Dhanush.” The filmmaker just jokingly hit Dhanush with a flower he picked up from the floor for saying that. The actor laughed and took it in stride.
This is not the first time Dhanush has turned down a title. In 2019, when producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu remarked that the actor should be called Ilaya Superstar (young superstar), a derivative of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s title Superstar, the actor asked his fans not to give him such titles and to call him only by his name. For the unversed, Kamal was called Ulaganayagan by fans, and Ajith was called Thala (leader). Both stars expressed discomfort with these monikers, preferring to be called by their name.
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This is not the first time Dhanush has turned down a title. In 2019, when producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu remarked that the actor should be called Ilaya Superstar (young superstar), a derivative of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s title Superstar, the actor asked his fans not to give him such titles and to call him only by his name. For the unversed, Kamal was called Ulaganayagan by fans, and Ajith was called Thala (leader). Both stars expressed discomfort with these monikers, preferring to be called by their name.
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In 2025, Dhanush directed and produced Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, starring his nephew Pavish Narayan, Idli Kadai, which starred him and Nithya Menen. He also acted in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa with Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh and Aanand L Rai’s Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, with Kriti Sanon. He will now be seen in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, which also stars Mamitha Baiju. The film will be released on April 30.
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