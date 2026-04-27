Much like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, Kara star Dhanush rejects ‘Kalai Asuran’ title for this reason

It’s not uncommon for superstars in the Tamil film industry to be bestowed with titles by fans or their well-wishers in the industry. But more and more actors seem to be moving away from this practice, with those like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan even issuing statements saying they do not want to be called by their titles. Dhanush, who already rejected a title in 2019, rejected another one during an event for his upcoming film, Kara.

Dhanush rejects ‘Kalai Asuran’ title

Dhanush will soon star in the Tamil film Kara and he said this about titles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the event, filmmaker KS Ravikumar remarked that, as he had once bestowed the title of Ulaganayagan (universal hero) on Kamal, Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films International has bestowed the title of Kalai Asuran (powerful and skilled) on Dhanush. He said, “I gave the title to Kamal sir in my film, Ulaganayagan. Similarly, our Ishari sir gave you the title Kalai Asuran. Some people like Ajith sir or Kamal sir, they don’t want titles like that.”

He added, “They say, call me Ajith or Mr Kamal. But people in the film industry still call you this. Do you have any objections?” Dhanush replied, “Yes, sir, I don’t want anyone to call me Kalai Asuran.” When Ravikumar asked him if it’s okay to call him Asuran after his hit film, he said, “Yes, it’s our movie. But I will be happy when called Dhanush.” The filmmaker just jokingly hit Dhanush with a flower he picked up from the floor for saying that. The actor laughed and took it in stride.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Dhanush has turned down a title. In 2019, when producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu remarked that the actor should be called Ilaya Superstar (young superstar), a derivative of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s title Superstar, the actor asked his fans not to give him such titles and to call him only by his name. For the unversed, Kamal was called Ulaganayagan by fans, and Ajith was called Thala (leader). Both stars expressed discomfort with these monikers, preferring to be called by their name. Upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Dhanush has turned down a title. In 2019, when producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu remarked that the actor should be called Ilaya Superstar (young superstar), a derivative of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s title Superstar, the actor asked his fans not to give him such titles and to call him only by his name. For the unversed, Kamal was called Ulaganayagan by fans, and Ajith was called Thala (leader). Both stars expressed discomfort with these monikers, preferring to be called by their name. Upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2025, Dhanush directed and produced Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, starring his nephew Pavish Narayan, Idli Kadai, which starred him and Nithya Menen. He also acted in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa with Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh and Aanand L Rai’s Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, with Kriti Sanon. He will now be seen in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, which also stars Mamitha Baiju. The film will be released on April 30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON