Onam 2022: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and others extend greetings to fans

As the festivities of Onam came to a close on Thursday, several actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu sent out Onam wishes on Twitter to their fans. The harvest festival, which is celebrated with fervour particularly in Kerala, saw festivities begin on August 30. Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebs extend wishes

Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a video of Onam celebration and wrote in Malayalam, "My heartiest Trivansamam to all). He used the hashtag #Happy Onam on the video. In the video, the veteran actor wore a red kurta and white dhoti while making the rangoli with flowers.

Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, “Happy Onam you guysssss.” Actors Manju Warrier and Dulquer Salmaan also wished their fans on the occasion of Onam. While wishing fans a happy Onam, actor Karthi wrote, “Enjoy the time with family!” Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing a very happy Onam to everyone celebrating! May the festive spirit always prevail (hand folded emoji). Vijay Sethupathi shared an illustration of the Onam festival and wrote, “Happy Onam.”

Sai Pallavi also took to Twitter to extend festive greetings to the fans. “May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it,” she wrote, referring to the popular delicacy from Kerala, which is made on Onam.

Onam celebrations are celebrated in full swing in Kerala. The harvest festival is one of the major annual festivals in the state and is celebrated with festivities such as boat races, tiger and mask dances, and elaborate flower arrangements.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON