Padayappa release on Rajinikanth's birthday sees sold out shows in Madurai, 15K tickets sold in just 1 Chennai theatre

On Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday, his hit 1999 film Padayappa was re-released in theatres across the country. The film opened to sold-out shows in Madurai, with a theatre in Chennai selling over 10,000 tickets. Take a look at how fans celebrated the film’s release on Rajinikanth’s birthday. (Also Read: Rajinikanth confirms Padayappa 2 titled Neelambari ahead of 75th birthday, 25 years after 1st film's release) Rajinikanth plays the lead in KS Ravikumar's 1999 hit film Padayappa.

Housefull shows for Padayappa

Rajinikanth fans flocked to the theatres for Padayappa as if it were a new film hitting screens, not a re-release. Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, posted a picture of the audience engrossed in watching the film on screen. Sharing it, they wrote, “#PadayappaInRitzyCinemas Opened with a HOUSEFULL Show. 25 Varusham Munnala Epdi Irundhucho Adhe Response. (The response is the same as it was 25 years ago) #Padayappa.”

Vishnu Kamal in Chennai, TN, stated that they sold over 10,000 tickets for Padayappa just at their theatre alone. They wrote, “PADAYAPPA STORM IS HERE. 10,000+ pre-release tickets cleared in style for Padayappa at your Kamala Cinemas. Andrum Indrum Endrum ore Superstar (Then, now, forever, there’s only one superstar).”

Meanwhile, Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai sold 15,000 tickets at their theatre alone. They wrote, “PADAYAPPA RAGE! 15,000 tickets sold before release - the highest ever pre-release sales by any cinema theatre for a re-release! Thank you to all #Thalaivar fans for this historic record. 12.12.25 is going to be EPIC!”

Rakki Cinemas in Ambattur had to add extra shows to meet the demand for Padayappa. Sacnilk also reported that, with the postponement of Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar, as soon as bookings opened, 12 out of 25 shows were already near full capacity, with over 2,480 tickets sold in a matter of minutes.

Fans lose their minds watching Padayappa

Numerous pictures and videos of the audience from not just Tamil Nadu, but also Bengaluru, Karnataka have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). At Rohini, a DJ even played famous Rajinikanth songs before fans headed in for the film’s screening.

“Can't control my Tears..Thalaivaaaaaa,” wrote one emotional fan from Vettri Theatre in Chennai, posting Rajinikanth’s famous entry scene from Padayappa. Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya also feature in it.

The re-release of the film at Swagath Poornima Theatre in Bengaluru seemed nothing short of a celebration as fans threw confetti and screamed in joy to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday while watching the film. Numerous fans could even be seen whipping out their phones to record the celebration.

Last seen in Coolie this year, Rajinikanth will soon star in Jailer 2 and a film produced by Kamal Haasan.