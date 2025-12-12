‘75 years of remarkable life’: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal celebrate Rajinikanth on his birthday; PM Modi wishes star

Superstar Rajinikanth rang in his 75th birthday on December 12. Wishes poured in for the actor from fans, politicians and celebrities from across the film industries. His friends Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal also had the sweetest birthday wishes for him, as actors like Simran, Raghava Lawrence and Yogi Babu lauded his career. Take a look. (Also Read: Dhanush has sweet birthday wish for former father in law Rajinikanth on his 75th; TN CM MK Stalin talks of his charm) Kamal Haasan celebrated his friend Rajinikanth's birthday with a sweet note.

PM Narendra Modi's wishes for Rajinikanth

PM Narendra Modi wished Rajinikanth on his birthday, writing, “Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life. @rajinikanth.” He also posted the birthday message in Tamil too.

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal wish Rajinikanth a happy 75th

Kamal posted a picture of himself with Rajinikanth on social media, celebrating his 75th birthday and 50 years of career. He wrote, “75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth.”

Mohanlal thanked Rajinikanth for inspiring generations, writing, “Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth.”

Celebrities celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday

Actor Simran penned a note for Rajinikanth, writing about how he redefined mass cinema. She wrote, “From redefining mass cinema to inspiring generations. Thank you, @rajinikanth sir, for everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth.”

Filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence prayed for his good health and posted a picture of him hugging Rajinikanth. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health. May you live a long life. Guruve Saranam.”

Yogi Babu posted a picture of them both shooting for a film, writing, “Wish you happy birthday super star @rajinikanth sir.” Director Lingusamy wrote, “Wishing our superstar @rajinikanth sir a happy 75th birthday. Wish you have a great health and keep inspiring us sir as always. #HBDSuperStarRajnikanth.”

Recent work

Rajinikanth last starred in the 2024 film Vettaiyan and played an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam. In 2025, he starred in Coolie. Now, he’s shooting for the sequel to Jailer. He will also star in a yet-to-be-titled film produced by Kamal.