Parasakthi box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan film sees dip, manages to collect ₹20 crore so far

Parasakthi box office collection day 2: Parasakthi, the highly anticipated historical political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, has seen a promising box office debut, grossing ₹12.50 crore on its first day (Saturday). Parasakthi box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in Sudha Kongara's period drama.

The film, produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, collected ₹8.48 crore on its second day (Sunday), bringing its total domestic net earnings to ₹20.98 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Parasakhti's city-wise performance The film’s performance on Day 2 showcases its strong hold at the box office despite a slight dip from the opening day. The regional data reveals a significant audience turnout, especially in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, where the film garnered impressive attendance. Chennai, in particular, led with a high overall attendance of 66.67%, driven by strong showings in the afternoon and evening slots. Cities like Dindigul, Salem, and Trichy also saw notable evening performances. However, the absence of nighttime shows across most regions suggests a focus on daytime screenings or no data for night shows.

More about Parasakthi Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi tells the story of two brothers who are involved in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film explores themes of political activism, family loyalty, and social struggle. While Parasakthi received mixed reviews, its historical backdrop and strong performances by a talented cast, including Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh, have resonated with audiences.

The film had a rough start with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) requesting 25 cuts and modifications before it could be officially certified, raising some initial concerns. Despite this, the film's commercial prospects appear solid, with the Pongal festival now offering it a clear window for continued theatrical success. This is especially true since the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was postponed due to certification issues, effectively giving Parasakthi a near monopoly on the festive period.