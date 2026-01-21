Parasakthi worldwide box office: Sivakarthikeyan film crosses ₹100 crore in 10 days, his 5th film to hit the milestone

As per the latest update by the makers of the film, Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office globally. “A roar heard across the world. Parasakthi storms past the ₹100 CRORE mark worldwide. Now running successfully in theatres near you,” read the caption of the post on X.

Parasakthi worldwide box office collection day 10 : Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles, was one of the most-awaited films of the year. Despite mixed reviews, the film performed well and has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film was released in theatres on January 10. (Also read: Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara says she loves Vijay: ‘What happened with Jana Nayagan shouldn’t happen to any film’ )

This is Sivakarthikeyan's fifth film to have reached the milestone. The earlier films to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally were Doctor (2021), Don (2022), Amaran (2024) and Madharaasi (2025).

About Parasakthi Parasakthi was initially set for a box-office clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan at Pongal. However, that did not take place as Jana Nayagan’s release was postponed due to certification issues. A few days ago, Parasakthi actor and producer Dev Ramnath raised concerns over how fans of Vijay are deliberately trying to ‘sabotage’ Parasakthi by giving negative reviews and ‘influencing people.’

Set in 1960s Madras, the film follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The CBFC asked the makers of Parasakthi to make 25 cuts and modifications before the film was certified. Parasakthi is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. It is distributed by the actor and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh also star in it.