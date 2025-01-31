Ponman review: Basil Joseph shines in this enthralling, technically superb film

When one thinks of a Basil Joseph film and his previous performances, what comes to mind immediately is the Malayalam actor making us laugh and smile in a light comedy that subtly carries a serious message. But director Jotish Shankar’s film Ponman (The Man with Gold) is extremely different, and Basil has broken out of this stereotyped image of his—and how. Ponman is based on the novel by GR Indugopan titled Nalanchu Cheruppakarar (Four Five Young Men). (Also read: Pravinkoodu Shappu movie review: This Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir flick is deceptive, comical but doesn’t pack a punch) Ponman, directed by Jotish Shankar, features Basil Joseph as PP Ajesh, a jewellery specialist confronting a dowry dilemma.

The plot

Set in Kollam, the audience is introduced to Bruno (Anand Manmadhan) and his family, which includes his widowed mother and sister, Steffi Graf (Lijomol Jose). Bruno is a member of a Leftist party in Kerala, and he whiles away his time, making his mother worried. She is desperate to get Steffi married off. When they finally find a groom, Mariyano (Sajin Gopu), there is a demand for 25 sovereigns of gold as dowry. As the cash-strapped family tries to figure out how to get this gold, Bruno ends up in a fight with a clergyman, which results in him being suspended from the party.

In this desperate situation, he is introduced to PP Ajesh (Basil Joseph), who is a Madiyal (on-the-lap) jewellery specialist. This means that the gold jewellery is given to the family on the condition that they pay within a day of the marriage from the cash gifts received, or else the jewellery is taken back. Ajesh hands over 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery for Steffi’s marriage, but the family has only enough cash for 13 sovereigns, and he demands 12 sovereigns back. This is where the problem arises, as Steffi is taken to her husband’s home immediately, and Ajesh has to go up against Mariyano to get his gold back. Mariyano turns out to be not just a man who guards prawn farms but a physically menacing thug who can take down four men at a time. Does Ajesh eventually succeed?

This is perhaps the first time we see Basil Joseph take on the role of a regular guy who tries to make a living by through benevolence. Sort of. But Ajesh is obsessed with the rules he has for his job and expects everyone to adhere to them. He prides himself on his success in recovering gold and money from even the most terrible clients, and though he is not athletic, well-built, or a ‘hero,’ he doesn’t give up. Ajesh is a multi-layered character, progressing from being a normal guy to someone who seems psychotic at one point. Basil essays this character beautifully, shifting from a man with comical quirks to one focused and doggedly determined to succeed in his mission.

Ajesh has a worthy opponent in Sajin Gopu, who is also excellent as Mariyano. Mariyano embodies everything negative about a man—from the use of his physicality, arrogance, and violent behavior to his aggression and criminal tendencies. Sajin slips into this character effortlessly, and the face-off between him and Basil is a treat to watch on screen. Actress Lijomol Jose makes a mark with her performance as Steffi, while Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol do what is required of them.

Multiple wins for Ponman

Full credit must be given to the writers of the film, GR Indugopan and Justin Mathew, for how they have taken the serious issue of dowry and crafted a screenplay that is highly engaging, thanks to the twists, turns, and suspense that build up as the movie progresses. The writing deftly captures the distinct personalities of three different men—Bruno, Mariyano, and Ajesh—and how their lives become entwined, leading to a do-or-die situation for Ajesh. Other highlights of this film include the editing by Nidhin Raj Arol and cinematography by Sanu John Varghese. Director Jotish Shankar, as captain of the ship, has skillfully transferred the script onto the big screen, capturing every nuance and adding some of his own to make the movie technically superb. And with the captivating performances delivered—especially by Basil Joseph—this movie is a gripping watch.