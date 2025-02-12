Priyamani gushes about ‘warm and wonderful’ Ajith Kumar: ‘Look at the way he’s maintained himself’

This popular actor has been working constantly ever since she entered the Telugu film industry in 2003 Evare Atagaadu. Priyamani’s latest film is debutant director Jithu Ashraf’s Officer on Duty, a Malayalam flick which sees her opposite Kunchacko Boban aka Chackochan. As the movie gears up for release on February 20, The Family Man actor talks exclusively to Hindustan Times about this, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and more. (Also read: Priyamani recalls dealing with trolls over her marriage with Mustafa Raj: ‘My husband stood by me as a rock’) Priyamani is all praise for Ajith Kumar and hopes to work with him in the future.

On Officer on Duty

How excited was she about her role in Officer on Duty, a police drama? “It’s the first time I’m doing a film in this genre and it’s very exciting because it’s a family thriller. It’s got some action and suspense. I play Chackochan's wife but not just a regular wife. Family is everything to her, obviously and she has a very strong personality. She’s very bold and stands up for her rights and what she thinks is right. It’s very interesting and a challenge to play a character with these kinds of complexities. There’s a lot of twists and turns in this movie as well. It’s Jithu Ashraf’s first film but when you watch it, it doesn’t feel like it. All I can say is wait for when the movie comes out. It was the first time I’m working with Chackochan and it was great fun,” said Priyamani, adding that the people involved like DOP Roby Varghese Raj, producer Martin Prakkat, and writer Shahi Kabir, are all directors themselves too. “We have four directors working on this film so it is a good project but it’s the audience’s point of view at the end of the day, right?” she smiled.

The Jawan actor has had a release, whether film or web series, practically every year since she started working but she stresses that working in the film industry has not been a cakewalk. However, she does admit she’s been lucky that filmmakers have given her good opportunities and she has found success in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

“Definitely, it’s not been a cakewalk at all. The struggle is definitely there. I keep getting at least three to four enquiries every day for projects and I think I’m fortunate enough that I’m at a stage where I can say no to some projects. If I find that I’m not too convinced with the character or the whole story, I can say sorry, I won’t be able to be part of your project. But you have to be very careful in what you pick and choose – if you pick something, once it comes out, it might look different and people may not like it,” she explained.

Over the years, has she ever had experiences of being replaced on a film or scenes chopped and she concedes that it has happened. “I mean, you do get upset when you are suddenly replaced or when your scenes get chopped off. That initial shock is there, of course. If it is the wishes of the makers, then you really can't say anything. In a few cases, I did ask the makers and they had pretty convincing answers,” elaborated the Article 370 actor.

Future co-stars

Priyamani has been cast in director H Vinoth’s Thalapathy 69 which is now titled Jana Nayagan and will be seen with Vijay on screen for the first time. When asked about Vijay’s last film before he steps fully into politics, she said, “I hope it isn’t his last film; I’m an ardent Vijay fan. We obviously want to see him more and more on screen but it’s completely left to him now. Working with Vijay is one tick off my bucket list! I have met Vijay socially a few times and met him on the sets of Ramoji Film City years back when we were both shooting there. I haven’t yet started shooting Jana Nayagan as yet but I’m happy to work with him and with the role too.”

Now that she is working with Vijay, does she want to work with Ajith Kumar? “Why would I even say no? Vijay sir and Ajith sir, I have literally seen almost all their films! It's always been on my bucket list to work with such prolific actors and such wonderful people. I met Ajith when I was dubbing for Paruthiveeran in AVM studios. He was also dubbing there for a film and we got chatting since his parents and my uncle and aunt live in the same building. He told me he had heard a lot about Paruthiveeran and was looking forward to watching it. He’s such a warm personality and wonderful human being. Look at the way he’s maintained himself – he’s racing now along with his acting career. I watched Thunivu with Manju Warrier chechi and I was like ‘oh my God, I want to be a part of such action films with Ajith sir’. I would love to do an action with him, if any filmmakers are listening,” she smiled and signed off.