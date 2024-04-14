Priyamani recalls dealing with trolls over her marriage with Mustafa Raj: ‘My husband stood by me as a rock’

Priyamani is currently basking on the accolades her recent release Maidaan has been receiving. The actor, known for her versatility, has now spoken about how she had to go through a tough time after her wedding. Priyamani in an interview with Galatta India revealed how she and her family dealt with the trolls, who criticised her marriage with Mustafa Raj. (Also read: Priyamani reacts to not being cast opposite A-listers in South industry: 'I might eat them up') Priyamani reacts to being trolled for marrying Mustafa Raj.

On being quizzed if the criticism over her marriage bothered her, Priyamani said, “To be honest, it did affect me. Not only me per say but my family also, especially my father and mother. Bt I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, ‘Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step.' Because right at the time we were seeing each other, I faced a lot of rumours. I had told him the same thing that ‘Stand by me and trust me.’ Because we have taken the step together and decided to spend rest of our lives. So come hail, come storm come sunshine, we will walk the path together. I am very happy that I got such an understanding and strong partner. He knows how to tackle everything.”

She added, “It did upset me but at that time I wasn't in Mumbai, I was in Bangalore with my husband. We took care of everything and didn't let it hinder my parents also. We just asked them to not bother much because it's us at the end of the day. Their blessings and prayers have taken us long way.”

Priyamani starred opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. She also played a crucial role in Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She will next be seen in The Family Man 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar.

