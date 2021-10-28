Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for ‘health check-up’

Actor Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital on Thursday. The 70-year-old actor's team has assured that the actor is getting a routine check-up done.

The news of his health comes just a day after the actor released the trailer of his upcoming film Annaatthe. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Kushboo.

Speaking with PTI, Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz K Ahmed said, “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up.”

In December 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations’. As reported by Indianexpress.com, Apollo had said in a statement, "His blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Rajinikanth was in New Delhi earlier this week to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards. He was joined by his wife, Latha, daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush and son-in-law, actor Dhanush. Coincidentally, Dhanush also received a National Award at the function.

The veteran actor dedicated the award to his mentor, K Balachander. “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me,” he had said at the awards function.

During his visit, Rajinikanth also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. He took to Twitter and shared pictures from his visit. “I am happy that I met the President and the Prime Minister and received their congratulatory messages,” he wrote, in Tamil.

Rajinikanth will be returning to the big screen with Annaatthe. The Tamil film, set to release on Diwali, is directed by Siva.

