Emotional Rajinikanth says he feels orphaned after AVM Saravanan's death, money and fame can't make up for loss

Legendary Tamil producer Saravanan Surya Mani, also known as AVM Saravanan or simply M Saravanan, passed away on December 4, 2025, a few days after his 86th birthday. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the unveiling ceremony of his portrait at AV Meiyappan Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday. Rajinikanth got emotional while speaking about the veteran. Rajinikanth shared a close relationship with AVM Saravanan for many years.

Rajinikanth mourns Saravanan’s death

At the event held in Virugambakkam, Rajinikanth became emotional while discussing his long association with Saravanan and AVM Studios. “I have done 11 films with him. Saravanan was someone who delivered many successes while sitting right there in his office. Beyond cinema, he was very close to me personally,” he said.

Rajinikanth also revealed the advice that the veteran producer gave him that he still follows. “As my age increased after Sivaji (2007), he told me that one should remain busy. He advised me to do at least one film every year. Even now, I follow that advice,” he said.

The actor also emotionally added, “Time tends to take away people we like, respect and love quickly. Even if you have a lot of money, a good family, name or fame, when such people leave, you feel orphaned. Saravanan sir was a great man, may his soul rest in peace.”

Kamal Haasan calls Saravanan ‘Sakalakala Vallavan’

Kamal also spoke highly of Saravanan at the event and said, “If I am called a Sakalakala Vallavan (master of many arts), then he (AVM Saravanan) too was a Sakalakala Vallavan. I feel great pride in being closely associated with the AVM family. I thank them for giving me that honour.”

Much like Rajinikanth, he also admitted that what he learnt from the AVM institution has continued to support him to this day. “This AVM Higher Secondary School wasn't built back then. If it had been, I would have studied here. When I made mistakes, he never shouted at me, but when I did something good, he lifted me up and celebrated me, that was AVM Saravanan,” he remarked.

Rajinikanth and Kamal owe their success to AVM Studios and Saravanan. The producer, along with his brother M Balasubramanian, bet on Rajinikanth in 1980 and cast him alongside Rati Agnihotri in Murattu Kaalai, his first film for the banner. The film played a pivotal role in establishing Rajinikanth as a superstar. Kamal also began his career with the studios as a child actor in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma. The film won him the President’s Gold medal (National Award for Best Child Actor).