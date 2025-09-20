Rajinikanth fan puts bommai kolu with 230 figurines of the star ahead of Navaratri; performs puja. Watch

A massive fan of Tamil star Rajinikanth found a way to include him in the Navaratri festivities. Hailing from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, this fan put up a bommai kolu (doll decoration) ahead of the festival at his home. Except, instead of figurines of Gods and Goddesses, he chose to painstakingly make over 230 figurines of his favourite star and put them up instead. A superfan of Rajinikanth put up a kolu featuring numerous figurines of the Tamil star. (ANI)

Rajinikanth fan’s bommai kolu

ANI posted a video showing a fan named Karthik performing puja to a figurine of Rajinikanth propped up like a God. The kolu can be seen plastered with pictures of the actor through various stages of his career. It also shows how he built steps and filled them with figurines of Rajinikanth, either dressed as Gods, or in looks from his popular movies. The fan gives aarti to these figurines, like he would to any other God.

Talking to the news agency, he said, “In celebration of Navaratri this year, we have set up a special kolu in the Rajini temple. The kolu has been arranged on 15 steps, with the first 10 steps featuring some of the finest photographs of Thalaivar Rajinikanth. We consider Rajinikanth as a deity, which is why we have placed dolls depicting him in the roles of Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna.” He also added that he will perform ‘special pujas’ on all nine days of Navaratri and that it took two months to bring the bommai kolu with 233 figurines to life.

For the uninitiated, bommai kolu is a South Indian tradition in which households display figurines traditionally featuring Gods or Goddesses. However, over the years, many have begun to include modern toys and dioramas in their kolu.

Recent work

In 2024, Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam. The same year, he played a trigger-friendly cop in TJ Gnanavel’s film Vettaiyan with Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati as his co-stars. Both films received lukewarm reviews.

This year, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, Aamir Khan and others. He is now shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.