Retro Twitter reviews: Fans talk about 'dragged screenplay, poor dialogue' in Suriya's film, laud action scenes

Retro Twitter reviews: The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has received mixed reviews from fans and moviegoers. Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded the film for its drama, dance, and action. A section of the cinema goers, however, talked about "irritating scenes spillover." Several fans also lauded the single-shot sequences in the film starring Suriya.

Retro Twitter reviews

A fan said, "First half is good. Second half, ultimate commercial product. We are winning this one @Suriya_offl." "Retro - Music director Santosh Narayan @Music_Santhosh delivers awesome BGM for this Suriya film. Retro - Suriya’s action flick is now at an interesting interval point. The first half sees some superb shots by director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya in action mode. And yes, the trending Kannima song too," read a tweet by reviewer Latha Srinivasan.

Movie goers talk about dragged screenplay, poor dialogues

"The trademark KS movie had a dragged screenplay and an okayish storyline narration in the first half. Max disastrous second half with poor dialogue, screenplay, and terrible making from @karthiksubbaraj. Another disappointment for @Suriya_offl & his wait for comeback continues," tweeted a person. "Irritating scenes spillover, mainly villain irritating to the core ..gud action scenes but is it enough to bring a common audience?" asked another person.

Fans love single-shot sequence in Retro

"The 17-minute 'single shot' sequence of the Paari Vel and Rukumini marriage is simply mind-blowing," tweeted an X user. A person wrote, "The level of drama, chaos, dance, action, and emotion from both the actors and technicians is nothing short of extraordinary! Huge respect to @karthiksubbaraj and the entire camera crew for their remarkable work!" "A comment read, "Retro is a decent film. Suriya is on fire. Love and action sequences look good. Hindi dubbing is okayish. Love and laughter mode done. This will be the most highly celebrated cinematic movie of the year."

Audience lauds Suriya, Pooja Hegde

"A smooth build-up with restrained energy, no major highs. But when stacked against Suriya’s recent outings, Retro shines the brightest. A promising start," wrote another fan. "Pooja's career best performance.. she literally gave it all for this film. Screenplay, interval, mass scenes are fire. As always, BGM is top notch, on a different level. Camera movements and visuals are amazing," tweeted another person. "Impressive production quality, outstanding performances by Suriya, Pooja. Music that elevates the experience. The screenplay could be tighter. Action-packed moments are a highlight! Worth a watch!" read a tweet.

"Good, but expected more from him. Suriya, Pooja Hegde blast with a core performance. Gangster back to business to save his estranged wife. BGM is good, songs are good, and all others are acting well. Overall, watchable and the screenplay, story is hard on occasions," said another fan.

About Retro

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran makes a special cameo in the film. Retro marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj.