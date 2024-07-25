Santhosh Narayanan distances himself from Prashanth’s The Andhagan Anthem: ‘Audio label is also playing blind’

Actor Prashanth’s long-delayed Thiagarajan-directorial Andhagan might finally see the light of the day but music composer Santhosh Narayanan isn’t happy. The music director, who recently composed for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, distanced himself from a song from the film, titled The Andhagan Anthem. (Also Read: The Greatest of All Time song Whistle Podu: Vijay turns singer and shakes a leg with Prabhudeva, Prashanth. Watch) Andhaghan is the Tamil remake of the 2018 Hindi crime comedy Andhadhun.

‘Method acting?’

After a promotional song called The Andhagan Anthem was released recently, Santhosh put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) distancing himself from it. He wrote, “For the first time in history, the audio label is also playing a blind character - method acting? FYI I don’t charge a fee to check if the actual music/lyric/arrangement/mix/master is actually mine. All The Best Of Luck.”

In another tweet, he clarified his issue with the song, adding, “This is not the music, lyric, arrangement, mix, and master that I delivered….” The song has vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi. Santhosh was credited with composing, arranging, and programming the song.

Fans were also miffed about it, with one of them commenting, “Shame on the production house and the label, the true fan knew who you are sir.” Another wrote, “I felt the same I know it's not yours... Its kind of D.Imman,Vijay Antony vibe.”

About Andhagan

Andhagan is the Tamil remake of the hit 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun. The remake was supposed to be released in 2022 but was delayed for reasons unknown. The film will finally be released on August 15 and will clash with Pa Ranjith’s Vikram-starrer Thangalaan. Thiagarajan is Prashanth’s father, a veteran actor and director. Simran, Priya Anand, Oorvasi, and Samuthirakani also star in the film.

Andhadhun was also remade in Telugu and Malayalam. The Telugu remake was titled Maestro. It was released in 2023 and starred Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh and Naresh. The Malayalam remake titled Bhramam, was released in 2021, and starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Raashii Khanna and Unni Mukundan. Both remakes failed to impress the audience.