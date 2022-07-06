Shruti Haasan denies reports about hospitalisation: ‘I’m fine’

Actor Shruti Haasan reacted to reports about herself being unwell and ‘admitted to the hospital.’ These speculations surfaced days after she opened up about her experience with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Denying the rumours about her hospitalisation, the actor shared a video. (Also read: Shruti Haasan opens up on dealing with PCOS, endometriosis)

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti said in a selfie video, “Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive.”

“I also got calls today asking if I’m admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I’m doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern,” added Shruti.

Stay healthy... god bless u. Nothing else we wanted to knw. U r a talented actress. Get bk frm everything @shrutihaasan . Just we can give moral support to u#ShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/8CBntXpRUw — A. JOHN- PRO (@johnmediamanagr) July 5, 2022

Earlier, Shruti had shared in a post, “Work out with! me I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say ‘thank you’ by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out.” Her post was applauded by fans and friends.

Shruti was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, and Gauahar Khan. She will be next starring in Waltair Veerayya and an untitled project starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. She is also a part of Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

