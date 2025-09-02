Sivakarthikeyan says his wife Aarthy agreed to marry him before he made any money, became successful in films

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan spoke about his wife Aarthy at a promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film, Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. When asked if he had people in his life who supported him before he was successful, the actor got candid about his college friends and his wife standing by him through it all. Sivakarthikeyan credited his wife Aarthy for sticking by him even before he had any money or was successful.

Sivakarthikeryan is grateful for his wife Aarthy

Sivakarthikeyan spoke about how his college friends were the first ones to notice he was talented and encouraged him to perform on stage. He said, “My college friends encouraged me to do mimicry and take the stage, saying that I’ll do really well.”

He then stated that Aarthy said yes to marrying him before he even became an actor, stating he’ll always be grateful to her. “And my wife Aarthy, she married me even before I came into cinema. In cinema, people will always find talent to showcase because it’s a business. But without expecting anything, I didn’t even have a proper salary, she said okay to me and thought I could take care of her. I should always be grateful to Aarthy,” said Sivakarthikeyan.

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy married in 2010 and have three children.

Sivakarthikeyan’s career

For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan would perform mimicry and stand-up comedy on stage when he was still in college. In 2006, he took a three-month break from studies to be part of the comedy reality TV show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, winning the second season. While the 2008 Ajith Kumar-starrer Aegan was supposed to be his film debut, his portions were cut out.

His debut was in 2012 with the film Marina, and he also played a supporting role in the Dhanush-starrer 3 the same year. His life turned around in 2013 with the box office successes of Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. In 2018, Sivakarthikeyan also ventured into film production with Kanaa. Years later, his career changed again when the 2021 and 2022 films Doctor and Don collected over ₹100 crore at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2024 biographical film Amaran, in which he played Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film collected over ₹300 crore worldwide and is his most successful film to date. Apart from Madharaasi, which will be released on 5 September, Sivakarthikeyan will also star in Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, which will be his 25th film.