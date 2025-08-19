Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

AR Murugadoss reveals he first pitched Madharaasi to Shah Rukh Khan, not Sivakarthikeyan

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 06:59 pm IST

In a recent interview, director AR Murugadoss revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the lead in Madharaasi, not Sivakarthikeyan. 

Director AR Murugadoss’ upcoming Tamil film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is slated for release on 5 September. However, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker revealed that he initially planned on making the film in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. Here’s why it didn’t pan out.

AR Murugadoss says Shah Rukh Khan was even interested in doing the film but it did not materialise.
AR Murugadoss says Shah Rukh Khan was even interested in doing the film but it did not materialise.

AR Murugadoss wanted Shah Rukh Khan in Madharaasi

Murugadoss was asked if the chatter about him wanting to rope in Shah Rukh for Madharaasi is true. The filmmaker admitted it’s true but claimed to have pitched only the lead character to the Bollywood star and not the whole story. He said, “I didn’t plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it.”

He further explained, “Back then, I only had the character…just an idea, not the full script. After watching the movie, you’ll realise what I meant by character. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran arranged a meeting for me with Shah Rukh. He was so sweet and said we’ll do the film. But the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised.”

Murugadoss also claimed that after Ghajini with Aamir Khan in 2008, he wasn’t motivated to work in Hindi. He also claimed that a lack of communication from the actor contributed to his abandoning the idea.

Upcoming work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Murugadoss’s last film was the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar in Hindi in March this year. The filmmaker has since been vocal about why he believes the film failed to make a mark. His upcoming film Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal and Biju Menon in lead roles.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / AR Murugadoss reveals he first pitched Madharaasi to Shah Rukh Khan, not Sivakarthikeyan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On