Sivakarthikeyan shuts down rumours of ‘stealing’ Vijay's fanbase: ‘We have to earn fans through our own hard work'

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming action thriller Madharaasi. During the film’s pre-release event, the actor delivered a heartfelt speech and addressed comments suggesting he was ‘stealing’ Vijay’s fans as the latter retires from films. Sivakarthikeyan addresses the rumours about taking Vijay's fanbase.

Sivakarthikeyan on stealing Vijay's fans

Sivakarthikeyan clarified that no one can ‘attract’ followers, saying, “Many people are saying that I am trying to attract his (Thalapathy Vijay’s) fans. No one can do it like that, my friend. Fans mean actual power. When Vijay sir said he was going to do his last film and enter politics, each of his fans followed him. Even when Ajith sir dissolved his fan clubs years ago, fans didn’t bat an eye and still followed him.”

He went on to explain that he has earned his own fans over the years. “On the other hand, Kamal sir, an artist unlike any other in India, still has fans standing with him because he is a true artist. Also, Rajini sir has been a superstar for 50 years because of his fans. No one can take away others’ fans. We have to earn fans through our own hard work. Within my strength, as an actor for 13 years, I have managed to make a few people as my fans.” His words were met with loud cheers from the crowd.

In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and confirmed that he would quit acting after completing his current projects. His upcoming political action film Jana Nayagan, scheduled for release in January 2026, is expected to be his last.

About Madharaasi

Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi is an upcoming Tamil-language psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in lead roles, alongside Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 September.

Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan is also working on a political period drama titled Parasakthi, co-starring Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, along with Abbas, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati. The film is set to release in 2026.