Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with debutant filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthy for upcoming Tamil film Don, which was officially announced on Wednesday by its makers. The project is tipped to be a fun campus drama.

Sivakarthikeyan, who currently awaits the release of two Tamil films Doctor and Ayalaan, is all set to begin work on Don soon.

The project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose the music.





Earlier this week, Sivakarthikeyan completed shooting for his long-delayed science-fiction film, Ayalaan. It is believed to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Amidst rumours that the project has been shelved over a year and a half ago, it was revived when it went on the floors last February.

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens towards the end of this year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan’s other release is Doctor, which has been directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. It is tipped to be a dark comedy and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is making her Tamil debut.

