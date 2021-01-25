Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics
The shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s long-delayed science-fiction film has been finally wrapped up. The makers celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. It is tipped to be Tamil cinema’s first alien invasion story.
It is believed to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.
Amidst rumours that the project was shelved over a year-and-a-half ago, it went on the floors in February last year.
The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens towards the end of this year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.
Talking about her character, Isha had told Times of India: “It’s a femme fatale role, something that I’ve always been waiting for. It is full of action, and I love the Lara Croft kind of roles. I think I have that kind of a strong image and this role falls completely in my scheme of things. I always believe that there cannot be an effective protagonist without a strong antagonist. In this, Sivakarthikeyan is the protagonist and I am the antagonist. For me, it is a fantastic opportunity; especially an actress gets to play such a role opposite such a huge star.”
Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work.
It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.
Also read: Mohanlal unveils title of Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam film Vaashi
Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite with Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.
Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming dark comedy, Doctor.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery
- Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan
- Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay starrer Master grosses over ₹50 crore on first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses ₹25.4 crore in TN on release day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master movie review: Vijay delivers a largely entertaining star vehicle
- Master movie review: With both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in top form, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film makes for a perfect festival release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scenes from Master leaked ahead of release, team takes swift action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KS Ravikumar to play a crucial role in Andhadhun Tamil remake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cobra teaser: Vikram plays a math genius on a killing spree?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox