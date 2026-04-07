Subashini Balasubramaniyam's husband Bibin Chandra mourns her death; fans flood her last post with heartbroken messages

Bibin, whose Instagram account is now private, took to social media to mourn Subashini’s death. The report includes a picture of his Instagram post for her which reads: “Rest in Peace "My Love" "My Bobba". Nobody has ever loved me as much you did. I haven't loved anyone as much i love you. Today I can't believe that you are no more. You are filled with all memories and you live within me, i feel your presence in everything i see, everything i feel, Why did you leave me ????”

India TV reported on Tuesday that Subashini, who gained fame for her role in the show Kayal, took her life by hanging. She took the step at her apartment in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, following a family conflict. While the police are investigating, officials reportedly said that she might have taken the step due to mental distress. The report also mentions that Subashini got into an argument with her husband Bibin over a video call before she took her life.

Tamil TV and movie actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam was reportedly found dead at the age of 36 in her Chennai apartment on Tuesday by the police. Her husband, Bibin Chandra, took to his Instagram account to mourn her death days before her 37th birthday on April 12 and their second wedding anniversary on April 21. Fans also flooded the comments on her last post with heartbroken messages. ( *Trigger warning: suicide, self-harm* )

Fans also couldn’t believe the news of her death, given that Subashini had been posting pictures and videos from her recent vacation to the Masai Mara, Kenya, with Bibin. Her last video was posted a day before her death with the caption, “Life lately (fairy and heart emojis).” In the video, the actor is all smiles as she walks through greenery.

He added: “I want to celebrate your Birthday, Our anniversary. Go travel all over. I don't exist without you. We dreamt ah lot - Our baby, Travel to a new destination every quarter. Go on drives every week, cook together and many more. I want to make more memories. (kissing emojis).”

“RIP. Life is unpredictable.how happy she was,” read one comment under the video, while another wrote, “What happened in two days?” A fan even commented, “The world sees the light we give, but only the stars know the weight we carry. May the end of the journey be the beginning of a peace that never fades.”

Many seemed in shock at the news of her passing, leaving comments like, “Noooo way what happened to her,” and “RIP it’s really shocking, I know her from Vasantham TV in srilanka she was a host on a music program back then. I am really surprised by her death and I still have lot of questions. Im sorry for ur loss brother.” One even urged, “Please , please get help from a psychiatrist if you have suicidal thoughts.” For the unversed, Subashini debuted in the film industry with the 2012 movie Ini Avan and was a native of Sri Lanka.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health professional. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +91 44 2464 0050; Sanjivini Society for Mental Health: 011-24311918.