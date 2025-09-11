Suriya and Jyothika are all smiles as they step out in Mumbai together. Watch

Suriya and his wife Jyotika are known for being private about their personal lives and prefer to keep a low profile whenever possible. On Thursday, the couple were spotted in Mumbai near the Bandra Kurla Complex. The two kept it casual for a day out in the city as they smiled when they were spotted by the paparazzi. (Also read: Suriya sports traditional naamam on forehead as he visits Tirupati with Jyotika, children Diya, Dev. Watch) Suriya and Jyothika's rare public appearance was a surprise to many.

Suriya and Jyothika in Mumbai

In the video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Suriya and Jyothika were seen coming towards the main road, where their car was parked. Suriya looked uber cool in a light pink shirt and blue jeans as he smiled at the paparazzo. Meanwhile, Jyothika paired a white top with black trousers for the day out. The two were seen getting into their car without much security around them.

Fans were surprised to see the two after a while and reacted in the comments. “They are the best couple, so normal and easy-going,” said one. “So humble, love them,” said a second fan.

Last month, Suriya and Jyotika were spotted in the Tirupati temple after their darshan. Their children, Diya and Dev, also accompanied them, with the family dressing in traditional clothing for their visit. He was seen in a traditional gold-hued outfit and a naamam (tilak) on his forehead.

Their recent projects

Suriya was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, in which he played Paarivel Kannan, aka Paari, a man who almost loses everything due to his anger issues. Suriya will soon star in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Venky Atluri.

Jyotika made a splash with the 2023 Malayalam film Kaathal—The Core, the 2024 Hindi films Shaitaan and Srikanth, and the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel, which was released this year. She is now shooting a film for Prime Video directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.