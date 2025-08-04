Suriya sports traditional naamam on forehead as he visits Tirupati with Jyotika, children Diya, Dev. Watch

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika were spotted in the Tirupati temple on Monday morning after their darshan. Their children, Diya and Dev, also accompanied them, with the family dressing in traditional clothing for their visit. Pictures and videos of the family soon found their way online and are doing the rounds on social media. Suriya was spotted with Jyotija, Diya and Dev in Tirupati on Monday morning.

Suriya-Jyotika in Tirupati

Numerous fans who spotted Suriya and Jyotika in Tirupati began uploading their pictures and videos online. In one video, Suriya can be seen dressed in a traditional gold-hued outfit and a naamam (tilak) on his forehead as he walks out of the temple with his family after the darshan. He folds his hands and smiles after spotting fans. Jyotika, who is walking behind him, also smiles at the fans.

In another video, Suriya can be seen walking while holding prasadam in his hand. The temple authorities accompany him and Jyotika to the press waiting outside the temple. The actor couple also pose for a few pictures together with the temple authorities before making their way outside. Suriya and his family took part in the special Seva during the Naivedyam break and received blessings and Teertha Prasadam from the temple priests.

Recent work

Suriya was most recently seen in Siva’s 2024 film Kanguva, in which he played dual roles as a bounty hunter and a warrior from the past after the 2022 Pandiraj-directed Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film failed to make a mark and earned ₹106.25 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This year, he starred in Kartik Subbaraj’s Retro. While the gangster drama received better reviews than Kanguva, it made ₹96.97 crore worldwide. Suriya is now shooting for RJ Balaji’s Karuppu and a yet-to-be-titled film by Venky Atluri.

Jyotika made a strong run recently with the 2023 Malayalam film Kaathal—The Core, the 2024 Hindi films Shaitaan and Srikanth, and the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel, which was released this year. She is now shooting a film for Prime Video directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.