Suriya funds dead stuntman SM Raju's children's education; Simbu helps family with finances, colleague reveals

The death of SM Raju, aka Mohan Raj, while performing a stunt on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam left everyone shocked. In an interview with Kumudam, his colleague and friend, Stunt Silvam, revealed how Kollywood stars like Suriya, Vijay and Simbu rallied around the family. Suriya, Simbu and other Kollywood stars rallied around stuntman Raju's family, says Stunt Silva.

Suriya, Simbu offer support to Raju’s family

Silva revealed in the interview that Arya was the first person to contact him as soon as the incident happened. Vijay also called, expressing shock, while Suriya and Simbu offered to help the family. He said, “The first person to call me after the incident happened was Arya. Vijay sir himself called and said, he used to pull off stunts so perfectly. How did this happen?”

The stuntman added, “STR (Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu) sir called me and said he would give a cheque for a big amount to the family, and he gave them a large amount. Suriya sir’s manager called and said he would take care of the children’s education. So everyone is rallying around them.”

About SM Raju’s death

Raju was a respected stuntman in the South Indian film industry. On 13 July, he died while performing a car stunt for Vettuvam. In a statement, Ranjith’s Neelam Productions expressed grief about his death. “Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family, and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend,” they wrote.

The production house also claimed that the incident happened despite every safety protocol being followed under the supervision of stunt director Dilip Subbarayan. “He was a veteran whose planning, clarity, and execution we all relied on. That we lost such a talent in spite of all preparations is deeply painful,” read a portion of the statement.

A report by The Hindu says that the director and three others have been booked for negligent conduct, abetment of an offence and culpable homicide.