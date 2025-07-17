Search
Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt workers after SM Raju’s death on film set, offers health and accident coverage

ByRitika Kumar
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 09:14 pm IST

Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt professionals in response to safety concerns after stuntman SM Raju's tragic death on set.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has taken a significant step to address long-standing safety concerns in the film industry by insuring the lives of approximately 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India. This initiative follows the recent tragic death of stuntman SM Raju on the set of a Tamil film, Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith and featuring actor Arya. (Also read: 'Followed every protocol to make this safe’: Pa Ranjith breaks silence on stuntman SM Raju's death on his film set)

Following the death of stuntman SM Raju, Akshay Kumar launches insurance for 650 stunt crew members, providing crucial health coverage.(PTI)
Akshay's scheme provides health, accident coverage

The tragic incident spotlighted the safety standards in the entertainment industry. Recognising this gap, Akshay’s new insurance scheme provides health and accident coverage for hundreds of action crew members.

Veteran stunt professional Vikram Singh Dahiya, known for his work in films like Gunjan Saxena, Antim, OMG 2, and the upcoming Dhadak 2 and Jigra, said, "Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes cashless medical treatment up to 5 to 5.5 lakh, whether the injury occurs on or off set.”

Shocking death of stuntman Raju

In a tragic turn of events, veteran stunt artist SM Raju lost his life after a stunt went horribly wrong on the sets of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film. 

The incident occurred on 13 July, and a disturbing video from the shoot has since surfaced online, sparking shock and concern across the industry. The video shows Raju attempting a high-risk car-toppling stunt. As the vehicle hit the ramp, it lost control, flipped multiple times mid-air, and landed headfirst. It took a few moments for the crew to fully grasp the severity of the crash. When they rushed to the car, they found Raju critically injured. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt workers after SM Raju’s death on film set, offers health and accident coverage
