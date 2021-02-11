IND USA
Suriya revealed in a tweet earlier this month that he tested positive for Covid-19.
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi says he is 'all safe'

  • Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Actor Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home. His brother, actor Karthi, shared an update on Twitter and assured fans that he is ‘all safe’.

Karthi tweeted, “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!”


On Sunday, Suriya shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter. He wrote in Tamil, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”


Suriya was most recently seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, which was inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. The film, which also starred Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu, got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Captain Gopinath called Soorarai Pootru ‘heavily fictionalised’ but showered praise on it. He also said that the family scenes in the film made him emotional. “Soorarai Pottru. Heavily fictionalized but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes, watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories,” he wrote.

Recently, Suriya finished shooting for the Netflix anthology series, Navarasa. He will be seen in Gautham Menon’s segment. The two have previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Suriya has been fresh content via is production house, 2D Entertainment.
Suriya will be seen next in Soorarai Pottru.
Ramya Krishnan worked in few Hindi films such as Khal Nayak, Dayavan and Banarasi Babu to name a few.
Karthi has shared a throwback picture from his college days.
Rajinikanth and Latha attended the bhoomi poojan ceremony of Dhanush's new house.
Actor Raashii Khanna started her film career with Madras Cafe (2013) .
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
Nenjam Marappathillai has finally got a release date.
A still from Koozhangal, which won the award.
Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan have finished shooting their upcoming movie.
Suriya tweeted about his illness.
Vetrimaaran has directed four feature films and is a winner of four National Film Awards.(Photos: By special arrangement)
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
Don stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
