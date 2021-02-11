Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi says he is 'all safe'

Actor Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home. His brother, actor Karthi, shared an update on Twitter and assured fans that he is ‘all safe’.

Karthi tweeted, “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!”

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can't thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021





On Sunday, Suriya shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter. He wrote in Tamil, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”

'கொரோனா' பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021





Suriya was most recently seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, which was inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. The film, which also starred Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu, got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Captain Gopinath called Soorarai Pootru ‘heavily fictionalised’ but showered praise on it. He also said that the family scenes in the film made him emotional. “Soorarai Pottru. Heavily fictionalized but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes, watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories,” he wrote.

Recently, Suriya finished shooting for the Netflix anthology series, Navarasa. He will be seen in Gautham Menon’s segment. The two have previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

